China’s Jinping: Protectionism dealing severe blow to global trade

Without mentioning China’s trade enemy, the United States, Jinping has called on BRICS countries to resist the increasing push for protectionism.

JOHANNESBURG - Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned that protectionism is dealing a severe blow to global trade.

He was addressing the presidential session of the BRICS Business Forum in Sandton on Wednesday afternoon, where he gave an address after a welcome speech by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He also condemned the growing attacks and multilateralism.

Since US President Donald Trump took office he has resorted to protectionism, where he’s relying on high tariffs to boost US industry and shield it from foreign competition.

The Chinese president said there’s a shift, globally, which poses both a challenge and an opportunity for emerging markets, like BRICS nations.

He called on BRICS countries to increase trade among its own members.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)