Children suffering the most amid protest, say Zwelihle residents

Police Minister Bheki Cele says officers will continue to maintain a heavy presence there until law and order has been restored.

CAPE TOWN - Zwelihle residents agree that children in the area are suffering the most amid lingering tensions and sporadic unrest.

Protesters are demanding that the municipality speed up processes to build affordable housing, but the municipal bosses insist that changes can't happen overnight.

Thousands of Zwelihle residents gathered on the local sports field to listen to Cele's address on Tuesday.

The atmosphere was a lot less tense than when Cele was in the area on Friday, with no one interrupting him with loud jeers or walking away as he spoke.

While Cele was in Zwelihle, councillors were at the Overstrand municipal offices discussing how best to help residents who say protest leaders have tried to intimidate them into joining the action.

Like this resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, who says he's missed out on 14 days of work for fear of leaving the area as protest leaders have threatened him with violence if he does so.

“I’m scared because if anybody finds out I went to work, then I’m not sure what going to happen to me. Yesterday, my kid tried to go to school but the organisers for Zwelihle Renewal threatened to burn the school.”

But Zwelihle Renewal Group members deny intimidation claims.

