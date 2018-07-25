Popular Topics
Casac seeks reasons behind state capture inquiry extension

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who is the chairperson of the commission, announced on Tuesday he’d secured an interim court order to extend the deadline.

FILE: Casac executive secretary Lawson Naidoo. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
FILE: Casac executive secretary Lawson Naidoo. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Lobby group Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) has urged Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to reveal his reasons for seeking a two-year extension for the State Capture Commission of Inquiry to complete its work.

Zondo, who is the chairperson of the commission, announced on Tuesday he’d secured an interim court order to extend the deadline.

Interested parties, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Public Protector and Casac, will have an opportunity to oppose the application in October.

Casac executive secretary Lawson Naidoo is questioning whether Zondo has provided enough grounds for why such an extension is necessary.

“In the absence of that detail being provided, we need to be careful not to be giving the commission into state capture a blind cheque to run for a long time and allow people who’ve been implicated in the state capture to get away with it.”

Naidoo cited the Marikana Commission of Inquiry as an example of a process which drags on for years.

“Several years after the report of that inquiry we’re still waiting to the implementation into the recommendations of that matter and we’re certainly don’t want to go down that road again.”

Zondo argued that the initial 180-day time frame is about to expire, and the commission has just started its work.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

