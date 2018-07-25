Cable thief arrested near Mitchells Plain
CAPE TOWN - Metro Police officers have arrested a cable thief near Mitchells Plain.
The suspect was nabbed along the R300 near the N2 turn-off on Tuesday.
The Khayelitsha man was carrying a large bundle of electrical cable which he admitted he'd stolen from the tracks between Stock Road and Mandalay Station.
Metro police spokesperson Wayne Dyason said: “At about 18h00, an alert officer travelling along the R300 noticed a man rolling up a huge bundle of electrical cable. The officer immediately got suspicious and called for backup.”
