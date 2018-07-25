Brother of boy who died in Bellville fire recalls tragic incident

The little boy’s older brother narrowly missed being trapped in the inferno as he had left his home briefly when the fire broke out.

CAPE TOWN - The brother of a four-year-old killed in a deadly fire on Voortrekker Road has told Eyewitness News how he narrowly missed being caught in the inferno.

His sibling was not so lucky. He died when a blaze ripped through their Bellville flat on Monday.

The fire also claimed the life of a woman.

On the day of the fire, officials stated that the boy who died was eight-years-old, but relatives have now confirmed to EWN he was just four.

The little boy’s older brother narrowly missed being trapped in the inferno as he had left his home briefly when the fire broke out.

“I went to the shop, then I came back, the building was on fire... the aunty was jumping out the window. She threw the baby and someone caught the baby, so when she jumped her foot got broken.”

The nine-month-old baby, who was flung from the burning building along Voortrekker Road, survived with minimal injuries and has since been discharged from hospital.

The infant’s mother is recovering in hospital after surviving her three-story leap to safety.

Authorities are yet to determine the cause of the fire.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)