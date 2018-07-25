Boy (17) wounded in Bellville drive-by shooting

‘No SA nationals affected’ in deadly Quetta attack
CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating a drive-by shooting outside the Bellville Magistrates Court.
A 17-year-old teen was wounded in the shooting on Tuesday.
The motive is still unclear.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said: “According to information, five unknown men fired several shots, wounding a 17-year-old boy. No one has been arrested at this stage.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
