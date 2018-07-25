Boy (17) wounded in Bellville drive-by shooting

A 17-year-old boy was wounded in the shooting outside the Bellville Magistrates Court in Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating a drive-by shooting outside the Bellville Magistrates Court.

A 17-year-old teen was wounded in the shooting on Tuesday.

The motive is still unclear.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said: “According to information, five unknown men fired several shots, wounding a 17-year-old boy. No one has been arrested at this stage.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)