ANC: Manana's resignation shows he is taking responsibility for his actions
Manana resigned as an MP on Tuesday, a day before he was supposed to appear before the committee.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Joint Ethics Committee is meeting as planned on Wednesday despite African National Congress (ANC) MP Mduduzi Manana’s resignation.
Manana resigned on Tuesday, a day before he was supposed to appear before the committee.
Eyewitness News has been informed by MPs on the committee that witnesses had been lined up to give evidence at the hearing. But it's not clear whether any of them made the trip to Cape Town.
The ANC in Parliament has formally accepted Manana’s resignation.
A letter, dated 24 July, states that Manana’s voluntary withdrawal of membership from the National Assembly is with immediate effect.
He would also have to inform the Office of the Speaker of his resignation.
The ANC’s Nonceba Mhlauli says Manana’s resignation shows that he is taking responsibility for his actions.
“The Office of the Chief Whip is of the view that his resignation from Parliament and his previous resignation as a member of the executive is indicative of someone who’s taking responsibility for his actions and who is remorseful for having been involved in a case of gender-based violence wherein the court had found him guilty of.”
The party has also noted his undertaking to involve himself in various initiatives to fight gender-based violence.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
Zikalala: Zuma not source of divisions in ANC
-
[CARTOON] An Insult to Injury
-
Office of ANC Chief Whip receives Manana’s resignation letter
-
Zikalala: We need to engage comrades who take ANC to court
-
Ramaphosa to deliver opening address at Brics summit
-
Parly Ethics committee yet to receive Mduduzi Manana resignation letter
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.