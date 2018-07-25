ANC: Manana's resignation shows he is taking responsibility for his actions

Manana resigned as an MP on Tuesday, a day before he was supposed to appear before the committee.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Joint Ethics Committee is meeting as planned on Wednesday despite African National Congress (ANC) MP Mduduzi Manana’s resignation.

Manana resigned on Tuesday, a day before he was supposed to appear before the committee.

Eyewitness News has been informed by MPs on the committee that witnesses had been lined up to give evidence at the hearing. But it's not clear whether any of them made the trip to Cape Town.

The ANC in Parliament has formally accepted Manana’s resignation.

A letter, dated 24 July, states that Manana’s voluntary withdrawal of membership from the National Assembly is with immediate effect.

He would also have to inform the Office of the Speaker of his resignation.

The ANC’s Nonceba Mhlauli says Manana’s resignation shows that he is taking responsibility for his actions.

“The Office of the Chief Whip is of the view that his resignation from Parliament and his previous resignation as a member of the executive is indicative of someone who’s taking responsibility for his actions and who is remorseful for having been involved in a case of gender-based violence wherein the court had found him guilty of.”

The party has also noted his undertaking to involve himself in various initiatives to fight gender-based violence.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)