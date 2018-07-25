4 suspects linked to 2 separate cash-in-transit heists arrested

Police say in the first crime on Monday, two suspects were handcuffed before a heist could take place in the Free State.

JOHANNESBURG - Four suspects have been arrested in connection with two attempted cash-in-transit heists.

It's understood the pair had been waiting to ambush a cash-in-transit vehicle.

The police's Brenda Muridili said: “They were charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and possession of a stolen vehicle.”

She says in the other crime, two suspects were arrested yesterday for allegedly opening fire on an armoured vehicle in the Eastern Cape.

“During the other incident, two other suspects were arrested hours after allegedly committing a CIT robbery in Ngcobo on the R5 Road.”

GAUTENG COMMUNITY SAFETY MULLS BY-LAW TO CURB CASH-IN-TRANSIT HEISTS

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says her team is looking to introduce legislation to force cash-in-transit companies to use available technology.

Nkosi-Malobane attended a panel discussion and demonstration by a manufacturer of protection equipment, AllCash, on Tuesday.

South Africa has been hit by about 180 heists in 2018 alone.

AllCash demonstrated two high-tech protection systems: the polyurethane dispensing unit and the cash defender system, which makes use of ink.

AllCash CEO Graeme King says cash-in-transit companies seem to be struggling to make widespread use of the available technology.

“The cash-in-transit companies are under a lot of financial pressure. You can have your cash collected cheaper than you can have your refuse collected.”

Nkosi-Malobane says there needs to be pressure on all companies nationally to use the available technology.

“We hope that our national government will actually embrace what Gauteng is coming up with. In terms of the by-law at Gauteng level, we’re also looking at coming up with a by-law.”

Nkosi-Malobane has called on all cash-in-transit companies to partner with the government in order to fight against the crimes.

Additional reporting by Kgomotso Modise.