2 arrested in massive KZN drug lab bust

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says the extent and value of the drugs are yet to be determined pending the ongoing investigations.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks say they believe more people are involved in a drug manufacturing lab in Harding, KwaZulu-Natal.

Two people were arrested on Tuesday on a farm, where they have been running the underground drug operation.

Law enforcement officials say they found large quantities of narcotics that resemble mandrax and paraphernalia.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says the extent and value of the drugs are yet to be determined pending the ongoing investigations.

“It’s a huge, huge operation that was running there, and we’re of the view that we’ll be talking of millions of drugs that have been confiscated.”

An official is seen inside a drug lab in Harding, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: SAPS.

Minister of Police Minister Bheki Cele has welcomed the arrest and the discovery of the clandestine laboratory.

“Drugs and substance abuse is a serious problem and we will find these so-called factories and shut them one by one. We will continue with the strengthening of the multi-disciplinary approach in responding to crimes of this nature and intensify our campaign by working together with our sister departments and relevant stakeholders in the fight against drug and substance abuse.”

Drugs confiscated by the Hawks during an operation at a farm in Harding, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: SAPS.

National Commissioner of Police General Khehla Sitole and the National Head of the DPCI Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya also welcomed the success.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)