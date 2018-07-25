13 suspects arrested across SA for various wildlife trade offences

The Department of Environmental Affairs says four sharks, a live pangolin, 700 kilograms of abalone, ivory and rhino horn have been seized by authorities.

JOHANNESBURG - Thirteen people have been arrested in various parts of the country on a range of illegal wildlife trade offences.

The Department of Environmental Affairs says that four sharks, a live pangolin, 700 kilograms of abalone, ivory and rhino horn have been seized by authorities.

The arrests form part of Interpol investigations which began almost two years ago.

Suspects were arrested in Gauteng, Durban and between the South Africa/Botswana border post.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)