Zondo granted interim order to extend state capture inquiry deadline

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
Go

Zondo granted interim order to extend state capture inquiry deadline

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says the extension brings relief to the commission staff because they’ve been given more time to do the important work.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo (centre), who chairs the commission, announced the team of six officials he appointed to assist him at Office of the Chief Justice in Midrand, Johannesburg. Picture: EWN
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo (centre), who chairs the commission, announced the team of six officials he appointed to assist him at Office of the Chief Justice in Midrand, Johannesburg. Picture: EWN
24 minutes ago

PRETORIA - Chairperson of the State Capture Commission of Inquiry Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has obtained an interim court order which extends the deadline to complete the inquiry by two years.

The High Court in Pretoria has granted the order following an application filed last Thursday.

Former President Jacob Zuma established the commission in March following a High Court ruling which ordered him to comply with the Public Protector’s remedial action.

Zondo filed the application ex parte, which means interested parties were not afforded an opportunity to make submissions or oppose the matter.

The court has handed down an interim order and has given President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Public Protector and various political parties, including the Democratic Alliance and Economic Freedom Fighters, an opportunity to argue why it should not be made final.

The order extends the 180-day deadline referred to in the Public Protector’s remedial action by a further 24 months, calculated from 1 March.

Zondo says the extension brings relief to the commission staff because they’ve been given more time to do the important work.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA