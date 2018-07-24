Zondo granted interim order to extend state capture inquiry deadline
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says the extension brings relief to the commission staff because they’ve been given more time to do the important work.
PRETORIA - Chairperson of the State Capture Commission of Inquiry Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has obtained an interim court order which extends the deadline to complete the inquiry by two years.
The High Court in Pretoria has granted the order following an application filed last Thursday.
Former President Jacob Zuma established the commission in March following a High Court ruling which ordered him to comply with the Public Protector’s remedial action.
Zondo filed the application ex parte, which means interested parties were not afforded an opportunity to make submissions or oppose the matter.
The court has handed down an interim order and has given President Cyril Ramaphosa, the Public Protector and various political parties, including the Democratic Alliance and Economic Freedom Fighters, an opportunity to argue why it should not be made final.
The order extends the 180-day deadline referred to in the Public Protector’s remedial action by a further 24 months, calculated from 1 March.
