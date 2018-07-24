Zim police turn down MDC Alliance’s application to protest
The party, led by Nelson Chamisa, has outstanding concerns over the printing, storage and distribution of ballot papers to be used in Monday’s election.
HARARE - Police in Zimbabwe have refused to sanction a march by the opposition, Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance, against the Electoral Commission on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government says security agencies are on high alert to clamp down on anyone causing disorder.
The MDC Alliance has held two mass demonstrations against the Electoral Commission in recent weeks.
But now the authorities seem to be hardening their stance.
Police have turned down an application by the MDC Alliance to hold another protest march on Wednesday.
It gave several reasons, including the fact that police officers are preparing for elections.
A statement says security laws will be used against the MDC Alliance if it goes ahead with the march.
The party, led by Nelson Chamisa, has outstanding concerns over the printing, storage and distribution of ballot papers to be used in Monday’s election.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Africa
-
SADC observers concerned over legitimacy of Zimbabwe election process
-
Nelson Chamisa: MDC Alliance will win Zimbabwean election
-
What to know about Zim's upcoming election
-
[OPINION] A vicious online propaganda war is being waged in Zimbabwe
-
Mnangagwa promises good change if Zanu-PF wins elections
-
Beheadings in Mozambique mark Islamist threat in new gas frontier
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.