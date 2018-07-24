Women's Legal Centre welcomes Manana’s resignation

Mduduzi Manana issued a statement announcing his resignation as an MP following months of calls for him to step down.

CAPE TOWN - The Women's Legal Centre has welcomed African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament (MP) Mduduzi Manana's resignation from Parliament.

The non-profit law centre, which strives for the achievement of equality for women, had written to Parliament calling for Manana's resignation.

This followed his assault on a woman at a Johannesburg restaurant last year.

On Tuesday, Manana issued a statement announcing his resignation as an MP following months of calls for him to step down.

He was scheduled to appear before Parliament's joint ethics committee on Wednesday for the assault of his former domestic worker Christine Wiro and another woman.

His resignation also comes a day after the National Prosecuting Authority said it wouldn't prosecute him for allegedly abusing Wiro.

The Women's Legal Centre's Bronwyn Pithey says his resignation could not have happened sooner.

“It’s been a very long time, we acknowledge and support the fact that he’s resigned. It’s really a disappointment that other Members of Parliament and of the ANC have not held him to account.”

Manana says he will now focus on the ANC's election campaign, his studies and business interests.

JUST IN: The ANC's #MduduziManana has resigned as a Member of Parliament. QH pic.twitter.com/Hsp8lHcnBl — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 24, 2018

