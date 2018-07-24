Willemse: ANC councillor Molosi's death a huge loss to Knysa council
Ward 8 councillor Victor Molosi was shot outside his house on Monday night and later succumbed to his injuries.
CAPE TOWN - The Knysna Municipality is mourning the death of Ward 8 councillor Victor Molosi.
Molosi, a leader of the African National Congress (ANC) in council, was shot outside his house on Monday night and later succumbed to his injuries.
Police say the incident occurred after 10pm when a gunman opened fire.
Knysna Mayor Mark Willemse says that Molosi will be missed.
“Malosi was a very dedicated and passionate councillor for the ANC. A strong community leader and did his utmost to serve his community. It’s a huge loss to the council of Knysna. He was a very well-respected councillor.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
Lesufi: Gauteng ANC task team to look into scrapping of e-tolls
-
[CARTOON] An Insult to Injury
-
Knysna ANC councillor shot dead
-
[LISTEN] Gauteng ANC task team to look into scrapping of e-tolls
-
De Lille, Neilson in war of words over Foreshore Freeway tender
-
Ramaphosa’s Cabinet has fewer absent days in Parly
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.