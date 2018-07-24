Willemse: ANC councillor Molosi's death a huge loss to Knysa council

Ward 8 councillor Victor Molosi was shot outside his house on Monday night and later succumbed to his injuries.

CAPE TOWN - The Knysna Municipality is mourning the death of Ward 8 councillor Victor Molosi.

Molosi, a leader of the African National Congress (ANC) in council, was shot outside his house on Monday night and later succumbed to his injuries.

Police say the incident occurred after 10pm when a gunman opened fire.

Knysna Mayor Mark Willemse says that Molosi will be missed.

“Malosi was a very dedicated and passionate councillor for the ANC. A strong community leader and did his utmost to serve his community. It’s a huge loss to the council of Knysna. He was a very well-respected councillor.”

