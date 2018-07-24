Will NPA prosecute man who shot son dead apparently by mistake?

Emmanuel Tshabalala opened fire on his son, Luyanda, outside a school in Ennerdale in June.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has clarified that it has not yet made a decision on whether to prosecute a Lenasia father who shot dead his son apparently by mistake.

Emmanuel Tshabalala opened fire on his son Luyanda outside a school in Ennerdale in June.

It’s understood the 14-year-old found his father sleeping after his evening extra classes and knocked on the car door, which startled the man and he pulled the trigger.

Tshabalala briefly appeared in the Lenasia Magistrates Court earlier on Tuesday.

The NPA says the case may be transferred to the High Court in Johannesburg, but a decision still needs to be taken.

VIDEO: Tears as a father who allegedly shot son is released on warning

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said: “At this point, the NPA has not decided on whether or not the father will be charged.”

She says at this stage they are still investigating.

“That decision will be made when all investigations have been concluded.”

The case has been postponed to 4 September.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)