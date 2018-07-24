WCED hopes to get matric learners out of Zwelihle to continue schooling

The Western Cape Education Department's Jessica Shelver says that officials are concerned about learners who've missed out on a week's worth of schooling, especially matriculants.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department hopes to get matriculants out of Zwelihle before they miss out on any more schooling.

Three primary schools and one high school in the area have been closed since last week.

Police Minister Bheki Cele will be there on Tuesday to meet with community leaders and residents.

The latest act of violence in Hermanus came in the form of the torching of waste at the Hermanus Transfer Station over the weekend.

This despite a stern warning from Minister Cele and an increase in policing in Zwelihle.

The Western Cape Education Department's Jessica Shelver says that officials are concerned about learners who've missed out on a week's worth of schooling, especially matriculants.

"We also appeal to the community members to allow the grade 12 learners to out of the area so that we can arrange for them to attend school in a place of safety where revision programmes can be provided."

When Cele visited the area last week, community leaders requested a meeting with him to discuss their grievances.