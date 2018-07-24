-
Vodacom Q1 revenue boosted by increase in customers
Vodacom added 2.5 million customers during the quarter, with 1.5 million from South Africa and 1 million from its international operations.
JOHANNESBURG - Vodacom Group, South Africa’s biggest mobile phone operator by market value, reported on Tuesday a 4.2 percent rise in group revenue for the first quarter, boosted by service revenue growth in its home market and a increase in customers.
The firm said reported group revenue rose to R21.55 billion for the quarter ended 30 June 2018 compared with R20.65 billion in the previous reporting period.
“In South Africa, despite a tougher economic environment, we grew service revenue by 4.9 percent, supported by customer growth of 9.5 percent to reach 43.1 million customers,” said Chief Executive Shameel Joosub in a statement.
Vodacom added 2.5 million customers during the quarter, with 1.5 million from South Africa and 1 million from its international operations.
