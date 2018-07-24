Time to wrap up Eskom inquiry, says Zukiswa Rantho

Inquiry chairperson Zukiswa Rantho says those who have refused to testify, will have to live with the allegations levelled against them.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Public Enterprises Committee says it won’t be pursuing any further witnesses as part of its inquiry into Eskom.

Inquiry chairperson Zukiswa Rantho says those who have refused to testify will have to live with the allegations levelled against them.

A draft report is days away from being finalised, and Rantho hopes to table it when the National Assembly resumes business in August.

After months of testimony, the chairperson of Parliament’s inquiry into Eskom says it’s time to wrap up the probe.

This despite the family at the centre of the storm refusing to testify. Subpoenas were issued for the Gupta brothers, the former president’s son Duduzane Zuma and the former SAA board chairperson, Dudu Myeni.

MP Rantho says they’ve been given enough time to give their side of the story.

“We are not going to call them any more. We've given them enough time. We wanted them to come to clear their name on the allegations, they did not want to come. We are wrapping up, we are not calling them.”

Rantho says all those implicated in the report will be given 14 days to respond and if they want to clarify their position to the committee.

Despite Parliament currently being in recess, Rantho says she’s expecting to call the committee back any day now to consider the draft report.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)