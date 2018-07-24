Tebogo Siko becomes Northerns Cricket Union's first black president

Siko who hails from the Soshanguve Cricket Club has a strong knowledge of Amateur Cricket in the region.

JOHANNESBURG - Northerns Cricket Union has appointed Tebogo Siko as its first-ever black president at their Annual General Meeting at SuperSport Park on Monday.

Siko who hails from the Soshanguve Cricket Club has a strong knowledge of Amateur Cricket in the region and has been described by Titans Chief Executive Dr. Jacques Faul as a man who has a strong board of governance experience.

“Tebogo’s sound knowledge of cricket will help in guiding the union and also ensure that the pipeline remains a focus of the entities.”