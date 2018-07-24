Popular Topics
Service delivery resumes in Kimberley municipality after protests

During the protests last week, roads were barricaded with burning tyres and some shops were looted.

Violent protests erupted in Kimberly, Northern Cape, on 12 July 2018. Picture: Supplied
Violent protests erupted in Kimberly, Northern Cape, on 12 July 2018. Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Service delivery in Kimberley's Sol Plaatje Municipality has resumed after being hampered by protests.

Aggrieved residents took to the streets over newly introduced electricity tariff hikes in the Northern Cape city.

They also demanded that two senior municipal officials step down, following claims of corruption.

Sol Plaatjie Municipality’s city manager, Goolam Akharwaray, and chief financial officer, Lydia Mahloko, have now been placed on precautionary suspension by the council.

During protests last week, roads were barricaded with burning tyres and some shops were looted.

Municipal spokesperson, Sello Matsie, says most of the services are now back online after they were impaired by the demonstrations.

"We are collecting refuse and we are continuing with the supply of electricity, unblocking sewer pipelines... it's the normal services that the local authority provides."

Matsie adds that there are plans for officials to meet with residents over their grievances.

