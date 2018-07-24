Senior Sars investigator Yegan Mundie resigns
Mundie was suspended in June from his position as acting senior fraud investigator at the tax revenue.
JOHANNESBURG - A senior South African Revenue Service (Sars) investigator who led the so-called rogue unit investigation has resigned.
Yegan Mundie's lawyer Michael Strauss has confirmed his client tendered his letter of resignation to his employers on Monday.
Mundie was suspended in June from his position as acting senior fraud investigator at the tax revenue.
Strauss says: “We received the reasons stated in the letter but I will be talking to Mr Mundi tomorrow in terms of the letter for the first time and after that, we’ll be able to divulge further information.”
Popular in Business
-
China to invest $14.7bn in SA, says Ramaphosa
-
Rand firms after Ramaphosa announces $14.7bn China investment
-
Eskom secures R33.4bn loan from China’s Development Bank
-
Mantashe calls for new technology, innovation in mining sector
-
Eskom, Emfuleni Municipality at loggerheads over debt
-
Inquiry: Ex-Sars official reveals execs shunned previous leadership
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.