Senior Sars investigator Yegan Mundie resigns

JOHANNESBURG - A senior South African Revenue Service (Sars) investigator who led the so-called rogue unit investigation has resigned.

Yegan Mundie's lawyer Michael Strauss has confirmed his client tendered his letter of resignation to his employers on Monday.

Mundie was suspended in June from his position as acting senior fraud investigator at the tax revenue.

Strauss says: “We received the reasons stated in the letter but I will be talking to Mr Mundi tomorrow in terms of the letter for the first time and after that, we’ll be able to divulge further information.”