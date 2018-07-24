Popular Topics
Sandringham High School principal recovering in ICU

Philip du Plessis was found at the Charlotee Maxeke Academic Hospital on Friday after he was reported missing last week.

Sandringham High School principal Phillip Du Plessis. Picture: South African Teachers Facebook page
Sandringham High School principal Phillip Du Plessis. Picture: South African Teachers Facebook page
11 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The family of Sandringham High School principal Philip du Plessis says he's still recovering in ICU and is making progress.

Du Plessis was found at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital on Friday after he was reported missing last week.

The 55-year-old was last seen at Carnival City two weeks ago.

It’s understood he was knocked over by a vehicle while walking in the Brakpan area.

His niece Anna Saunders said: “There’s only certain times we can see him but he does recognise us. He communicates with his eyes because he's still on a ventilator, but he is looking better each day.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Popular in Local

