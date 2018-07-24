Sandringham High School principal recovering in ICU

Philip du Plessis was found at the Charlotee Maxeke Academic Hospital on Friday after he was reported missing last week.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of Sandringham High School principal Philip du Plessis says he's still recovering in ICU and is making progress.

Du Plessis was found at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital on Friday after he was reported missing last week.

The 55-year-old was last seen at Carnival City two weeks ago.

It’s understood he was knocked over by a vehicle while walking in the Brakpan area.

His niece Anna Saunders said: “There’s only certain times we can see him but he does recognise us. He communicates with his eyes because he's still on a ventilator, but he is looking better each day.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)