SADC observers concerned over legitimacy of Zimbabwe election process
Nelson Chamisa’s Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) alliance has raised concerns over the security around the ballot papers and the design ahead of the 30 July poll.
JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabweans will head to the polls exactly in under six days from now, in what will be the first general election since the removal of President Robert Mugabe.
Zimbabwe's longtime leader gave in to demands for him to step down last November after days of protests led by the country's military.
But the build-up to next week's election has not been without incident. The most recent development is the Southern African Development Community (SADC) observer mission saying it won’t endorse the election following several complaints relating to the democratic process.
Nelson Chamisa’s Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) alliance has raised concerns over the security around the ballot papers and the design ahead of the 30 July poll.
Added to this, after meeting with political parties and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission last week, SADC observer mission says its concerned about the legitimacy of the process.
At the same time, there are fears of violence and intimidation following earlier reports of the intimidation of civilians by army personnel and the recent stadium blast at a Zanu-PF campaign rally in Bulawayo which claimed two lives.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reiterated his promise of a free and fair election which he made at his inauguration following the military supported removal of Mugabe
All eyes are now on Zimbabwe ahead of what promises to be a gripping race for the highest office in the land.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Africa
-
[OPINION] A vicious online propaganda war is being waged in Zimbabwe
-
Rwanda signs $300m in loan deals with China & India
-
Migrants stranded without aid as Tunisia refuses to let ship dock
-
Congo opposition leader Bemba to return next week for presidential bid
-
Nelson Chamisa calls on supporters to fast, pray ahead of Zim elections
-
Far from Ethiopia's capital, change remains a distant dream
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.