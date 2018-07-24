Royal wedding gospel choir gets Sony record deal
The Kingdom Choir will start recording the album later in July, with a global release slated for November.
LONDON - The London gospel choir that was watched by millions when it performed at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is to release a debut album this year after signing a record deal with Sony Music.
The Kingdom Choir, which sang Stand By Me at the 19 May nuptials watched by audiences around the world, will start recording the album later in July, with a global release slated for November.
The album will include Stand By Me, which the choir also performed outside Kensington Palace on Tuesday when the record deal was announced.
“We are absolutely over the moon, delighted, it’s a dream. We’re all so excited,” choir leader Karen Gibson said.
The choir has been performing for more than 20 years but entered the global limelight with their rendition of the Ben E King hit at the Windsor wedding. Their performance of the song topped the US Hot Gospel Songs chart.
“We really didn’t expect that and we really just thought that we would have a lovely time at the wedding and maybe have a bit of a platform, but then this happens,” Gibson said. “I would never have thought it in a million years.”
The choir has also announced a concert in London in late November.
