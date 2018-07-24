Popular Topics
Residents tell Cele cops mistreated, injured them amid Hermanus protests

Police Minister Bheki Cele is in the area to meet with community leaders and to speak to residents about the way forward following two weeks of unrest.

Hundreds of Zwelihle residents gathered at the sports ground where Police Minister Bheki Cele addressed them. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN
Hundreds of Zwelihle residents gathered at the sports ground where Police Minister Bheki Cele addressed them. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN
42 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Some Zwelihle residents say they've been mistreated and injured by police officers amid protests in Hermanus.

Police Minister Bheki Cele is in the area to meet with community leaders and to speak to residents about the way forward following two weeks of unrest.

Zwelihle resident Bukiwe Mohle says her 11-year old son was hit by a rubber bullet while he was on his way home from the shops last week.

“I sent him to the shop to buy bread and when he came back, he was crying, saying the police shot him with a rubber bullet.”

Sandiso Nkomo (22) says he was shot in the mouth by officers who came into his shack.

“I was sleeping at the time. I didn’t know what was happening and when I woke up, I saw the police and the guy was shooting. He asked me if I was part of the people protesting, and I said no, after that he went out.”

Both Mohle and Nkomo say they're too scared to open a case against the officers.

Some residents who've been part of the protests have denied claims of intimidation.

