Rand weaker as Eskom hurts sentiment
After a brief rally at the end of the previous week, the currency is back on the ropes, pressured by the patchy domestic growth outlook and ongoing uncertainty about global trade.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand stretched losses early on Tuesday, with sentiment dampened after state power firm Eskom reported a $171 million loss, with emerging market investors looking elsewhere for returns.
At 0830 GMT, the rand was 0.26% weaker at R13.4950 per dollar.
On Monday Eskom, which supplies more than 90% of the country’s power and survives on R270 billion of state-guaranteed debt, released financial results showing it still remains a major threat to any economic turnaround.
While the rand managed to hold below the R13.50 mark, a recent sell target for investors wary of the currency’s volatile swings, traders said it was likely to breach the mark this week.
Bonds were also weaker, with the yield on the benchmark paper due in 2026 up 1 basis point to 8.785%.
