Rand firms after Ramaphosa announces $14.7bn China investment

At 1100 GMT the rand had firmed 1.06% to 13.3300 per dollar, its firmest since Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - The rand firmed more than 1% on Tuesday to a three day best following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that China would invest $14.7 billion in the local economy, spurring some offshore demand for the currency.

“We saw some dollar weakness at the start of the day, and there was also a big technical support level at 13.40 that triggered some stops. The news that China would invest in the local economy has supported some foreign inflows,” said senior trader at Standard Bank Oliver Alwar.