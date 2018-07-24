PSL releases fixtures for opening weekend of 2018/2019 season

Despite an ongoing court debacle involving the Premier Soccer League and Ajax Cape Town on whether the Cape side will participate in the Premier division or not, the League on Monday announced it’s opening weekend fixtures.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite an ongoing court battle involving the Premier Soccer League and Ajax Cape Town on whether the Cape side will participate in the top flight or not, the league on Monday announced it’s opening weekend fixtures.

The new league campaign will kickoff on 4 August, which will see the defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns take on Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus as the opening fixture.

Newly promoted Highlands Park will take on Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium in the late kickoff. Critically, the opening weekend doesn’t feature Ajax, with the court decision on whether they will be plying their trade in the Premier division or the National First Division.

The PSL also released key dates for this season, that include the confirmed dates for the MTN Top 8 final and the last day of fixtures for 2018.