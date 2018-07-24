Popular Topics
Perpetrators of hate crimes becoming younger, says advocacy group

A Cape Town man was on Monday sentenced to 13 years behind bars after he was found guilty of raping a 30-year-old lesbian woman.

FILE: A demonstrator holds up a poster outside of the Western Cape High Court on Thursday, 30 November 2017, in memory of Noluvo Swelindawo who was murdered in December 2016. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
45 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Advocacy group, The Triangle Project, says that it has found that perpetrators of hate crimes are becoming younger.

A Cape Town man was on Monday sentenced to 13 years behind bars after he was found guilty of raping a 30-year-old lesbian woman.

The incident occurred in Langa in October 2016.

The group's Sharon Cox says that the court found the victim was killed because of her sexual preference.

Cox says they are currently monitoring five hate crime cases which are before the court.

"We're still seeing high numbers of both gay men, lesbian women and transgender women being raped."

She believes that it is going to take more than just awareness to see an end to these crimes.

"It is going to take attitude changes, it is going to take men understanding that they are not entitled to women's bodies, it is going to take people understanding that there is nothing you are going to do to another person that is going to change who they are."

Cox says awareness and education around sexual orientation should start at a young age.

"This education should be starting at school because what we have noticed is that the perpetrators in many of these crimes are becoming younger and I think this is the trend throughout the criminal justice system when we are looking at perpetrators of violent crimes like rape and murder."

