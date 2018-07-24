Parow Centre evacuated after hoax bomb scare

Centre management says an anonymous person called SA Police Service to inform them of a bomb inside the centre.

CAPE TOWN - In yet another fake bomb scare, a grocery shop in Parow Centre had to be evacuated.

Parow Centre operational manager Francois Van Der Merwe said: “We evacuated the Parow Hyper before the bomb squad arrived on the scene. They searched the centre with the dogs, but nothing was found.”

There has a been spike in hoax calls relating to bomb threats in the City of Cape Town.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)