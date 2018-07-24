Popular Topics
Parly’s transport committee takes RAF Scheme Bill to the people

The bill is intended to replace the Road Accident Fund Act and aims to improve the administration of benefits and payouts to accident victims.

FILE: Picture: Supplied
FILE: Picture: Supplied
33 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s transport committee has begun conducting countrywide public hearings on the Road Accident Benefit Scheme Bill.

The bill is intended to replace the Road Accident Fund Act and aims to improve the administration of benefits and payouts to accident victims.

On Tuesday, the committee listened to communities from the North West and Gauteng, before moving to Mpumalanga and Limpopo on Wednesday and Thursday.

The bill in its current form will also provide for a social security scheme for the victims of road accidents.

It will also see the establishment of the Road Accident Benefit Scheme Administrator to administer and implement the scheme.

Critics of the bill, however, say it will significantly reduce compensation for road accident victims and their families.

The Road Accident Benefit Scheme also proposes compensating the victims of road accidents, irrespective of whether or not they are at fault.

The committee says it is looking to solicit views as wide as possible on the new model for the Road Accident Fund.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

