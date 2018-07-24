Our members deserve bonuses, Numsa tells Eskom

The power utility has announced that it will not pay bonuses to staff due to financial constraints.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says it has noted that Eskom has made more money in the past financial year and, therefore, employees should receive bonuses.

The union made the demand just a day after the utility confirmed irregular expenditure had ballooned to over R19 billion.

Numsa says its members deserve the bonuses as they had a performance contract with the utility.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was revealed that China's state-owned bank will be loaning Eskom R33 billion to help with liquidity.

But Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says the decision is unfair.

“We’re dismayed that the Eskom board has chosen to deny workers bonuses. It’s a fact that workers performed and met their KPIs [Key Performance Indicators]. Its dismal financial performance is because of mismanagement and looting and not because of the failure of ordinary workers.”

Eskom has been meeting with labour unions for weeks now and has tabled two offers of increases above 7% between the current year and 2020.

Unions had wanted Eskom to include bonuses in the wage proposals, but the company says it informed them last week that it can’t afford to do that.

