NTA condemns murder of Alexandra taxi boss

JOHANNESBURG - The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) has condemned the murder of a taxi boss in Alexandra, the latest in a number of killings.

The man was shot several times as he was driving out of his brother's house in Tsutsumane on Monday.

It's understood that he was a former affiliate of the Alexandra, Randburg, Midrand and Sandton Taxi Association (Armsta).

This comes just two weeks after unknown men shot and killed Armsta boss Sam Budzwa and his colleague in the township.

Police say that the taxi boss was driving an NTA marked car when he was gunned down on Monday.

NTA spokesperson Theo Malele said: “This does not augur well with the National Taxi Alliance leadership. The NTA, therefore, appalls (sic) these acts of barbarism with the contempt that they deserve.”

Malele has called on its members to solve issues through dialogue while police have launched a men hunt.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)