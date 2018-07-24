NTA condemns murder of Alexandra taxi boss
The man was shot several times as he was driving out of his brother's house in Tsutsumane on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) has condemned the murder of a taxi boss in Alexandra, the latest in a number of killings.
The man was shot several times as he was driving out of his brother's house in Tsutsumane on Monday.
It's understood that he was a former affiliate of the Alexandra, Randburg, Midrand and Sandton Taxi Association (Armsta).
This comes just two weeks after unknown men shot and killed Armsta boss Sam Budzwa and his colleague in the township.
Police say that the taxi boss was driving an NTA marked car when he was gunned down on Monday.
NTA spokesperson Theo Malele said: “This does not augur well with the National Taxi Alliance leadership. The NTA, therefore, appalls (sic) these acts of barbarism with the contempt that they deserve.”
Malele has called on its members to solve issues through dialogue while police have launched a men hunt.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
SA to witness longest lunar eclipse of the century this week
-
Gordhan: Firms implicated in state capture must return money that's due to Eskom
-
[WATCH] Netflix trolls DStv in online ad
-
Duduzane Zuma back in Dubai with pregnant wife, says lawyer
-
Lesufi: Gauteng ANC task team to look into scrapping of e-tolls
-
Ramaphosa’s Cabinet has fewer absent days in Parly
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.