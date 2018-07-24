Popular Topics
NSPCA rescues 69 horses from SANDF

Sixty-nine horses have been relocated from Potchefstroom to a large farm in Gauteng, where all their needs will be adequately provided for.

A team of horses that once belonged to the South African Army is seen at a farm in Gauteng. Picture: Supplied.
A team of horses that once belonged to the South African Army is seen at a farm in Gauteng. Picture: Supplied.
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Following major welfare concerns of the horses belonging to the South African Army in April 2018, the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) was finally granted the ownership of 69 horses.

In April 2018, horses were found to be dying of starvation while in the care of the South African Army Special Infantry Capability (SAASIC) Unit at the Potchefstroom base of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

The SAASIC Unit had failed to procure feed to ensure their upkeep.

The horses were, therefore, forced to eat soil and their own faeces. Twenty-five horses had to be euthanised due to their condition.

An NSPCA member feeds one of the 69 horses that was relocated from Potchefstroom. Picture: Supplied.

An NSPCA member feeds one of the 69 horses that was relocated from Potchefstroom. Picture: Supplied

On 23 and 24 July, 69 horses were relocated from Potchefstroom to a large farm in Gauteng, where all their needs will be adequately provided for.

“It was an emotional and moving experience to watch the horses exiting the truck and familiarising themselves with their new environment, with seeing notable relief as they realised that, with every step, they were in a place of safety, a place that they would be free and cared for,” said an NSPCA executive director Marcelle Meredith.

The horses are wild, have never known human touch and not all of them are in good condition.

The NSPCA says the horses are up for adoption and interested individuals can email nspca@nspca.co.za to apply.

Timeline

