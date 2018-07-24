Neilson: CT's Transport Authority being run cowboy fashion
Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson says the cancellation of the tender for the Foreshore Freeway Project calls for deeper introspection of the how the authority is being run.
CAPE TOWN - Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson has slammed the functioning of the city’s Transport and Urban Development Authority, saying it’s being run in a "cowboy fashion".
He says the cancellation of the tender for the Foreshore Freeway Project calls for deeper introspection of the how the authority is being run.
The project was initiated two years ago and it was intended to help alleviate traffic congestion and address social housing needs in the city.
But Neilson says that the way the tender was drafted, opened the process to corruption.
The Foreshore Freeway Project is not the only contentious tender to originate within the city’s Transport Authority.
Contracts for new MyCiti buses, the collection of bus fares and the acquisition of electric buses, have all been flagged as controversial.
Neilson alleges that proper process was also not followed to alienate city land for the Foreshore Freeway Project.
"The processes in the department carry on as if they are a law unto themselves and I think for a great number of people in the city, this has become a massive frustration and problem."
Mayco member for Transport Brett Herron says the city’s Transport Authority was legally established and municipal processes were not bypassed.
He says that the bidding process for the Foreshore Freeway Project proved that contrary to Neilson’s view, it is possible to address the city’s housing and transport at the same time, without burdening ratepayers.
