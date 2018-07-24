Mother of dead Phalaborwa miner casts doubt on post-mortem results

Shaun Mashego is one six miners who died at the mine last week after a fire broke out while they were underground.

JOHANNESBURG - The mother of one of the workers who died in a fire at the Palabora Copper Mine says she doesn’t believe the results of a post-mortem conducted on her son.

Shaun Mashego is one six miners who died at the mine last week after a fire broke out while they were underground.

The mine and the Mineral Resources Department have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

Kedibone Mashego says that after she was told by mine management that her son died from smoke inhalation, she was not expecting to see his body burnt beyond recognition.

She says she was handed her son's death certificate, which confirmed management's story.

“We were not given the results. Those handling the case just told us we should ask the mine for more information.”

Mashego says the mine has also made promises of compensation to the families.

“They promised me a house with two garages and said they will pay me monthly until I die.”

She says they have not been given a timeline for when this payout will be made.

Attempts were made to contact mine management but they were unavailable for comment.

WATCH: NUM: PMC being economical with truth over mine deaths

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)