Missing Khayelitsha girl (4) found dead
A 33-year-old man has been arrested and is facing charges of rape and murder.
CAPE TOWN - Khayelitsha residents have found the body of a four-year-old girl in Harare informal settlement shortly after she was reported missing.
Uyathandwa Stuurman was stabbed in the chest.
She was last seen playing outside her grandmother’s house on Monday.
The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana said: “A young girl went missing after she’d been seen playing at her grandmother’s house on 23 July. The child left for home, but she never arrived. The community started searching for her and found her clothes near a shack, where her body was also found.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
