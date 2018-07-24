Australia has seen an influx of 7260 millionaires in the past year, the most for any country in the world.

Australia has seen an influx of 7260 millionaires in the past year - it is the chosen country in the world for the most millionaires, pipping the more traditional destinations like the America and Britain.

This is according to the New World Wealth's 2018 Global Migration Review and reported in the Sydney Morning Herald.

The total wealth held in Australia has risen over the past 10 tens years by 83% compared to 20% growth in the US.

Well over 80% of these millionaires come from China - followed by Hong Kong, Malaysia, South Africa and then Vietnam.

Just over 1.3% are South Africans - that's a total of 95 of our richest citizens who have immigrated down under over this past year.

Take a listen to this and other stories making news online:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Millionaires are flocking to Australia, including a chunk of South Africans