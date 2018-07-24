Mduduzi Manana resigns as ANC MP
ANC MP Mduduzi Manana says there was mounting pressure for him to step down but he's chosen to do so now after his name has been cleared.
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament Mduduzi Manana has resigned from Parliament.
In a statement issued on Tuesday afternoon, Manana says there was mounting pressure for him to step down but he's chosen to do so now after his name has been cleared.
On Monday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that it won't prosecute Manana for allegedly abusing his former domestic worker Christine Wiro.
The NPA cited insufficient evidence for its decision.
On Friday, Manana was booed by delegates at the ANC Gauteng conference.
He now says he will focus on the ANC election campaign, his studies and business interests.
JUST IN: The ANC's #MduduziManana has resigned as a Member of Parliament. QH pic.twitter.com/Hsp8lHcnBl— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 24, 2018
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Timeline
