Manyi awaits court ruling on 'Afro Voice' liquidation request
In an affidavit filed at the court earlier this month, Mzwanele Manyi, in his capacity as director of TNA media declared that the company is commercially insolvent.
JOHANNESBURG - Businessman Mzwanele Manyi will hear on Tuesday from the High Court in Pretoria if it’ll grant an order to liquidate the newspaper Afro Voice formerly known as The New Age.
In an affidavit filed at the court earlier this month, Manyi, in his capacity as director of TNA media, declared that the company is commercially insolvent.
Manyi told workers last month not to return and promised them their July salaries.
He is reportedly now asking the High Court to grant liquidation to protect the interests of creditors and some stakeholders.
This application comes merely a year after he bought The New Age newspaper and TV channel ANN7 from the controversial Gupta family’s Oakbay investments.
Manyi says he attempted to change perceptions of the publication by rebranding the newspaper and TV channel to Afro Voice and Afro World View.
Afro World View remains in business but is also facing uncertainty as MultiChoice has announced that it will not be renewing its contract.
No announcement has been made on the TV channel's future yet.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
SA to witness longest lunar eclipse of the century this week
-
[WATCH] Netflix trolls DStv in online ad
-
Gordhan: Firms implicated in state capture must return money that's due to Eskom
-
Duduzane Zuma back in Dubai with pregnant wife, says lawyer
-
Ramaphosa’s Cabinet has fewer absent days in Parly
-
Lesufi: Gauteng ANC task team to look into scrapping of e-tolls
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.