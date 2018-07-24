Manyi awaits court ruling on 'Afro Voice' liquidation request

In an affidavit filed at the court earlier this month, Mzwanele Manyi, in his capacity as director of TNA media declared that the company is commercially insolvent.

In an affidavit filed at the court earlier this month, Manyi, in his capacity as director of TNA media, declared that the company is commercially insolvent.

Manyi told workers last month not to return and promised them their July salaries.

He is reportedly now asking the High Court to grant liquidation to protect the interests of creditors and some stakeholders.

This application comes merely a year after he bought The New Age newspaper and TV channel ANN7 from the controversial Gupta family’s Oakbay investments.

Manyi says he attempted to change perceptions of the publication by rebranding the newspaper and TV channel to Afro Voice and Afro World View.

Afro World View remains in business but is also facing uncertainty as MultiChoice has announced that it will not be renewing its contract.

No announcement has been made on the TV channel's future yet.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)