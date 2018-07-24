Mantashe calls for new technology, innovation in mining sector
JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe says there's a need for new technology in the platinum mining sector in order to accelerate output.
Together with his Russian counterpart Dmitry Kobylkin, Mantashe has hosted a gathering in Randburg as part of the third South Africa-Russia Platinum Group Metals Conference.
He says the meeting will promote the sector by ensuring sustainable growth and job opportunities.
Mantashe says the outcomes of this conference should contribute to the sustainability and promotion of investment in both countries.
“The Bill of Rights of South Africa states that we’re both major mining economies so we need to cooperate.”
He says while decline on the gold front continues, it’s important to invest in platinum.
“So, we must find innovative ways of ensuring that we control the supply and demand of reserves."
Mantashe says it’s helpful to share experiences with the Russian government and South Africa will consider sending students to Moscow to study the new technology and its effect.
WATCH: Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe address the media following his meeting with his Russian counterpart, Minister Dmitry Kobylkin, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment of the Russian Federation #PGMsConference pic.twitter.com/VA22G41X93— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) July 24, 2018
WATCH: Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe talk about the discussion he had with his Russian counterpart, Minister Dmitry Kobylkin, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment of the Russian Federation #PGMsConference pic.twitter.com/URAtTjwfM9— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) July 24, 2018
Min of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe has meet with his Russian counterpart, Minister Dmitry Kobylkin, Minister of Natural Resources & Environment of the Russian Federation. The meeting formed part of the 3rd South Africa-Russia Platinum Group Metals conference #PGMsConference pic.twitter.com/522eerYw8b— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) July 24, 2018
