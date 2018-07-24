Mandela statue unveiled at Cape Town City Hall

The statue has been positioned on the balcony where Mandela stood when he gave his first address as a free man on 11 February 1990.

CAPE TOWN - The importance of honouring the legacy of late former President Nelson Mandela has been emphasised at the unveiling of a statue of the late struggle veteran on Tuesday afternoon.

Dignitaries, including Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, Mayor Patricia de Lille and Western Cape Premier Helen Zille, attended the unveiling of the Madiba statue and exhibition at the Cape Town City Hall.

The #MandelaStatue has officially been unveiled at the City Hall. BM pic.twitter.com/PLLmB0rh5C — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 24, 2018

As part of Madiba centenary celebrations, the statue has been positioned on the balcony where Mandela stood when he gave his first address as a free man on 11 February 1990.

The sculpture was created by artists Xhanti Mpakama and Barry Jackson.

De Lille says the statue must serve as a reminder of the day Madiba was released from prison.

“It will also be a reminder of the sacrifices that Mandela and the collective leadership of that era, like Steve Biko, Robert Sobukwe, Helen Suzman, Walter Sisulu and many others made for the freedom that we’re enjoying today.”

