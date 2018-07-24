Man accused of killing Uyathandwa Stuurman (4) ‘known to family’
Uyathandwa Stuurman disappeared while playing at her grandparents’ home in Lambatha Close at around 18h00 on Monday. Her body was found on a nearby field about two hours later.
CAPE TOWN - The community of Makhaza in Khayelitsha is reeling following the murder of a four-year-old girl.
On Tuesday a small group of family members gathered in the sitting room of the victim’s grandparents’ home in Lambatha Close in Makhaza.
They cry as Stuurman’s grandfather, John Mvula, breaks down while he speaks of his granddaughter who he fondly called “My Lady”.
“She was a perfect child. I don’t want to say much because I will cry.”
Mvula says he rushed to the scene where the little girl’s body was dumped on a field around the corner from his home.
He explains he saw the child lying on the ground with her hands bound.
She’d been stabbed in the chest.
Mvula says the 33-year-old man arrested in connection with the rape and murder of the little girl is known to the family.
