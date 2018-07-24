Malcom Marx relishes physical Waratahs forwards battle

Malcom Marx was impressive in last weekend’s 40-23 quarterfinal win against the visiting Jaguares, making crucial turnovers for his side.

JOHANNESBURG - Lions and Springbok hooker Malcom Marx says he is looking forward to the physicality the Waratahs from Sydney will bring when the two sides meet for the first time in a Super Rugby semi-final at Ellis Park on Saturday.

There is no doubt about Marx’s assertions of the Waratahs’ physical approach to the game, as Daryl Gibson’s men have made 264 clean breaks so far this season, which is the most for any team in the competition, a statistic that clearly defines their ball in hand approach.

The Waratahs have also carried the ball 2,034 times, which is the third highest carry rate behind last weekend’s quarterfinal losers, the Jaguares and Chiefs.

The Waratahs though had to battle back from 23-6 down against the Highlanders last week and will hope to have a better first half showing this weekend.

Marx says his team will front up to the physical battle from the Waratahs.

“They will definitely be physical in their approach, but we just have to take it as it comes. We will definitely focus on our game and our approach to the game.”

By the time the two teams kick off at 15h05, they will already know who their Super Rugby final opponent will be and for the Lions will be hoping that the Hurricanes can pull off a massive upset against the defending champions the Crusaders in Christchurch in order for them to host another Super Rugby final in Johannesburg.