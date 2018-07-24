Makhura: Gauteng ANC conference not a committee to judge new appointments

The newly elected ANC Gauteng provincial executive committee says that an integrity committee is working to finalise issues surrounding some of its controversial appointees.

JOHANNESBURG - The newly elected African National Congress (ANC) Gauteng provincial executive committee says that an integrity committee is working to finalise issues surrounding some of its controversial appointees, including Qedani Mahlangu and Brian Hlongwa.

The PEC says the ANC conference doesn’t discuss matters which sit before the integrity committee until they're completed.

Hlongwa and Mahlangu were re-elected to the Gauteng PEC at the elective conference, two decisions that many have questioned.

The newly elected PEC says that it is focused on reinvigorating the party, cleaning up corruption and, most importantly, improving the lives of the residents of Gauteng.

Provincial chairperson David Makhura says that the conference was not an integrity committee to judge the appointments of some of its controversial leaders.

"If there something that you want to understand on an update, is that this conference said that these matters must be concluded with immediate effect."

An optimistic Makhura says that the momentum for renewal in the ANC is irreversible.

"And that's the depth of the unity. There's not a dissenting voice, even amongst our alliance structures, on those issues. We are at one."

Makhura says that the new PEC comprises of many young people who will encourage the drive towards socio-economic transformation.