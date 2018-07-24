London taxi drivers ‘considering’ class action against Uber
The mobile app was granted a temporary licence renewal to operate in Britain’s capital.
LONDON - London taxi drivers are exploring whether they could bring a class action lawsuit against Uber, their trade body confirmed on Tuesday after the mobile app was granted a temporary licence renewal to operate in Britain’s capital.
“We’ve been approached by a number of members to help them explore whether there would be grounds for a potential class action on behalf of all taxi drivers against Uber,” Steve McNamara, General Secretary of the Licensed Taxi Drivers’ Association, said in a statement.
“We are in the very early stages of obtaining legal advice from leading law firm Mishcon de Reya on whether this is a possibility,” he added.
Sky News had previously reported the plan.
