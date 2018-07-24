[LISTEN] What to expect from 10th Brics Leaders’ Summit

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 presenter Karima Brown speaks to Independent Media’s Group foreign editor Shannon Ebrahim about what the country can expect from the summit.

JOHANNESBURG - The 10th annual Brics Leaders’ Summit will take place in Sandton, Johannesburg.

The summit will see international head of states, business leaders, civil society organisations and academics descend on South Africa.

They will be joined by high-ranking officials from at least nine African countries, the African Union, other emerging markets and the United Nations.

The five-member states, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, account for approximately a fifth of the world’s economic output and 40% of its population.

Talk Radio 702 presenter Karima Brown speaks to Independent Media’s Group foreign editor Shannon Ebrahim about what the country can expect from the summit.

For more information listen to the audio above.