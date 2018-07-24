[LISTEN] The impact of SA’s population growth
CapeTalk | Cape Talk’s Kieno Kammies spoke to the Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke about the country’s population stats.
CAPE TOWN – Statistics South Africa has released the 2018 mid-year population estimates which include the indicators of fertility, mortality, and migration.
Statistician-General at Statistics South Africa, Risenga Maluleke, says the population of South Africa is sitting at 57.73 million.
He says Gauteng continues being the province with most population sitting at 14.72 million, followed by Kwazulu-Natal at 11.38 million and Western Cape at 6.62. The province with the smallest population in the country is the Northern Cape, which is estimated at 1.23 million.
Cape Talk host Kieno Kammies spoke to Maluleke about the country’s population stats.
“A lot of people choose Gauteng as their destination. You can see people coming from Limpopo streaming into Gauteng. And you can also see 50% of international migrants go to Gauteng than any other province.”
