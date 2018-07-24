[LISTEN] The impact of SA’s population growth

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
Go

[LISTEN] The impact of SA’s population growth

| Cape Talk’s Kieno Kammies spoke to the Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke about the country’s population stats.

CAPE TOWN – Statistics South Africa has released the 2018 mid-year population estimates which include the indicators of fertility, mortality, and migration.

Statistician-General at Statistics South Africa, Risenga Maluleke, says the population of South Africa is sitting at 57.73 million.

He says Gauteng continues being the province with most population sitting at 14.72 million, followed by Kwazulu-Natal at 11.38 million and Western Cape at 6.62. The province with the smallest population in the country is the Northern Cape, which is estimated at 1.23 million.

Cape Talk host Kieno Kammies spoke to Maluleke about the country’s population stats.

“A lot of people choose Gauteng as their destination. You can see people coming from Limpopo streaming into Gauteng. And you can also see 50% of international migrants go to Gauteng than any other province.”

Listen to the above audio for more.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA