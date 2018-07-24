[LISTEN] Is there a link between taxi violence and political killings?

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 host Karima Brown spoke to an independent research and violence monitor about the recent spate of violence.

JOHANNESBURG - With the recent spike in taxi violence and political killings in the country, there have been calls for police, government, and taxi associations to stem the tide of the violence.

At the weekend, 11 members of the Ivory Park Taxi Association were killed by unknown attackers who sprayed their minibus with bullets in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

The latest killing incident happened on Monday when a taxi boss in Alexandra was shot several times as he was driving out of his brother's house in Tsutsumane.

Talk Radio 702 host Karima Brown spoke to Mary De Haas, an independent research and violence monitor, about whether there could be a link between taxi violence and political killings.

“I think there are problems with Santaco [South African National Taxi Council]. About three or four years back there was corruption involving the supposed acquisition of the airline called Santaco airlines. And it was just millions of rand spend hiring and with a lot of hype and some of the taxi drivers in Durban who were fighting this sort of corruption ended up coincidently dead…”

Listen to the above audio for more.