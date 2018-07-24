Popular Topics
Go

[LISTEN] How 3-parent technique can help you design your own baby

| Talk Radio 702 presenter Azania Mosaka speaks to Bronwyn Williams, a trend translator and future finance specialist for Flux Trends, about the three-parent technique.

JOHANNESBURG - Stanford professor Hank Greely predicts in his book, The End of Sex and the Future of Human Reproduction, that in the next 20 to 30 years human procreation will be achieved in a lab.

He exams new techniques that will enable prospective parents to select an embryo of their choice based on a knowledge provided from their DNA.



“The three-parent technique, which has been around for a decade, involves replacing or substituting the mitochondrial DNA, the DNA that surrounds your nucleus,” said Williams.

Williams adds: “By replacing the exterior DNA with the donor’s DNA you end up with a child that has three DNA-based parents. The technique is used to help parents that are unable to have healthy children.”

For more information listen to the audio above.

